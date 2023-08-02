Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFBS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

