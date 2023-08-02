Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,271 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

