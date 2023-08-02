Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 42,885 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,885 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 271.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNW opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

