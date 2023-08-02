Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,068.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In other news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,490 shares of company stock worth $898,226. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

