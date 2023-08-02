Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,205 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Strs Ohio grew its position in MaxLinear by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MaxLinear Profile

Shares of MXL stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

