Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.



