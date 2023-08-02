Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 0.0 %

CE opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.17.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

