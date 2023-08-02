Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,385 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

