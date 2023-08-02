Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MODG. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,901,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,880.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

