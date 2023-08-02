Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

