Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $62.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 198114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,804,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

