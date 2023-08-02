Zillow Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 21,715 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average daily volume of 10,462 call options.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Z stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $55.75.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Zillow Group
In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- How to Invest in Esports
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.