Zillow Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 21,715 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average daily volume of 10,462 call options.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

