ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 9433442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 27.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

