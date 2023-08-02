ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.55.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 108,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

