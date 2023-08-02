Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $536.67.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 27.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

