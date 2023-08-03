2,245 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after buying an additional 519,638 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.53 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.