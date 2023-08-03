4,555 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89,196 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

