Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $57.77 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

