Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMG opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.88.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

