AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $2,639,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,800,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

AGCO stock opened at $131.58 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. AGCO’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

