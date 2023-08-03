Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,948 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

