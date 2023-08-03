Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

