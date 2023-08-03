Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 12,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

