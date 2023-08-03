Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MDC opened at $51.42 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,704,930 shares of company stock valued at $74,738,286. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.