Amalgamated Bank Has $954,000 Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

