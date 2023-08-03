Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Glaukos by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Glaukos Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

