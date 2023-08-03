Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,159 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

