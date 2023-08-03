Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,249 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,541 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 12,790.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yelp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,310 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 191,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Yelp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of YELP opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,248,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,498. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

