Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,727 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

