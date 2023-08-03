Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,622 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $191,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 48,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,571,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,361,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

