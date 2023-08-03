Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

