Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

