Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

