Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.9% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,571,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,361,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

