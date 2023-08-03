Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $9,363,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

