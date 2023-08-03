American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 585,703 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $44,800,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 103.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

AAL stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

