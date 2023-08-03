Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1,068.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,490 shares of company stock worth $898,226 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

