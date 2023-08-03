Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $146.50 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

