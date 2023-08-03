Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 155 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $206.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

Get Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,602 shares of company stock worth $2,824,429. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.