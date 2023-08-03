Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 984,607 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 390,975 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 810,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 316,977 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,765,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 259,124 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 258.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.