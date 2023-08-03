Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $26,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

