Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 108,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 28.22%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

