Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 33.5% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 47,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,023,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.88.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

