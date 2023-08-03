Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,571,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,361,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $12,550,922,000,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 53.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

