Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. Aramark has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

