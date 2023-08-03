Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ares Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,359,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,505,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $100.40 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.