Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

ANET opened at $177.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $22,242,606. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

