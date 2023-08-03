Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 104.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 9.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $198.22 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

