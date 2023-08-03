Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

