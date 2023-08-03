Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 170,539 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $158.36 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day moving average is $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

